Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Electricity and gas distribution company Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius, AB (hereinafter - ESO or the Company), which is a part of the largest Lithuania's energy group Lietuvos Energija, UAB (hereinafter - Lietuvos Energija), continued to increase its investments in renewal and development of electricity and gas distribution networks. Most of all - even 52% - increased investments in the renewal of the electricity network and increase of its reliability.



During nine months of this year ESO investments in the electricity and gas distribution networks amounted to EUR 135.6 million - 51.3% more than during the same period of 2016, when investments reached EUR 89.6 million.



Major part of the investment - almost EUR 72.7 million (52.4% more compared to last year) - was assigned to the renewal of electricity distribution network. In order to increase the electricity distribution network reliability during nine months of this year ESO laid down 1.300 km of underground electricity cables. Altogether 2.662 km of low and medium voltage overhead lines with underground cables are planned to replace in 2017. This is 2.6 times more than in 2016.



Having increased operational efficiency, ESO since July 1st for the second time this year reduced the prices of natural gas distribution services. The company's operating expenses during nine months of 2017 amounted EUR 68.1 million - 4.8% less compared to the same period of 2016, when it amounted EUR 71.6 million.



"Šiemet ypac dideli demesi skyreme klientu aptarnavimo kokybes gerinimui, nauju paslaugu pletrai ir elektros tinklo atnaujinimui. Siekdami gerinti klientu informavima, pristateme nemokama elektros gedimu registravimo numeri 1852. Klientu patogumui pradejome siulyti elektros vidaus tinklo irengimo paslauga, norintiems šildytis namus ar patalpas dujomis - vos per 10 dienu irengiama autonomine duju tiekimo sistema", - sake ESO valdybos pirmininke ir generaline direktore Dalia Andrulioniene.



"This year we have paid particular regard to improving the quality of customer services, developing new services, and upgrading the electricity grid. In order to improve customer information, we have introduced a 24/7 free phone number 1852 for recording faults. For the convenience of our customers, we started offering an internal electricity network installation, for those who want to heat their homes or premises - a 10-day stand-alone gas supply system" - says Chairman of the Board and CEO Dalia Andrulioniene.



According to D. Andrulioniene, ESO efforts in improving the process of having power connected to new customers have recently been appreciated by the World Bank experts. In the Doing Business 2018 ranking published by the World Bank, Lithuania moved up to the 33rd position in terms of the index pertinent to getting electricity, i.e., by 22 positions higher than a year ago.



"This is the best result among the Baltic States. Better conditions for having power connected are our contribution to increasing attractiveness of the entire country to investors and improving conditions for the business engaged in development", - says the head of the Company.



During January-September of 2017 the net profit of ESO amounted to EUR 56.7 million - 21.7% lower than during the same period of 2016 when it amounted to EUR 72.4 million. Net profit decreased due to lower revenue.



ESO revenue during nine months of 2017 amounted to EUR 446.3 million - 6.8% lower compared to the same period of 2016, when it amounted to EUR 478.8 million. Revenue decreased due to lower prices of electricity transmission and public supply services, lower price of natural gas distribution services for clients of ESO.



During nine months of this year ESO allocated 6.79 billion kWh of electricity and 4.95 billion kWh of natural gas - respectively 2.9% more and 2.7% more compared to the same period of 2016.



During January-September of 2017 ESO EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) amounted to EUR 102.2 million - 16.8% less compared to the same period of 2016 when it amounted EUR 122.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA* on a comparable time increased by 6.5% to EUR 104.4 million due to implemented investments of the Company.



During nine months of 2017 with the influence of natural disasters ("force majeure") the system average interruption duration index (SAIDI) per customer amounted to 105.5 minutes. This is 39.2 minutes less compared to the same period of 2016, when it amounted 144.7 minutes. The system average interruption frequency index (SAIFI) with the influence of natural disasters per customer during nine months of 2017 reached 0.99 - 0.03 more compared to the same period of 2016, when it was 0.96 times.



ESO shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius. The state-owned energy company Lietuvos Energija owns 94.98% ESO shares, remaining shares are traded on the stock exchange.



*The Company adjusted EBITDA due to the difference between the actual profit and previous reporting periods profits, National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (hereinafter - the Commission) for the corresponding periods of permitted investment returns. The difference was due to the Company's effective activity and other factors.



The Company does not evaluate the Commission's established incentive mechanism to influence adjusted EBITDA, according which return on investment for 2016 and 2017 can be increased due to operational efficiency, which the Company will have to justify to the Commission.



Head of Communications Martynas Burba, tel. +370 626 36 952.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653487