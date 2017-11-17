Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions to Provide Umbilicals for Three Offshore Norway Field Developments

November 17, 2017 - Aker Solutions won a contract to provide umbilicals for the Statoil-operated Johan Sverdrup, Utgard and Bauge developments offshore Norway.

The order entails delivery of more than 40 kilometers in total of subsea umbilicals. It will be booked in the fourth quarter.

"By combining the delivery for three separate projects into one order, we are able to boost efficiency and reduce costs for the customer," said Luis Araujo, Aker Solutions' chief executive officer. "We look forward to working with Statoil on these important oil and gas developments."

Manufacturing will take place at Aker Solutions' umbilicals plant in Moss, Norway.

ENDS

Media Contact:

Stina Kildedal-Johannessen, tel: +47 55 22 28 00, mob: +47 934 12 301, e-mail: stina.kildedal-johannessen@akersolutions.com (mailto:stina.kildedal-johannessen@akersolutions.com)

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com (mailto:fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com)

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/) for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire

