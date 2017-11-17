

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said that it did not entered into talks with any company to sell its personal computer business, denying media reports that it was in discussion to sell the unit to Asustek Computer Inc. Toshiba said, 'On November 16 Kyodo News reported that Toshiba Corporation is in discussion with AsusTek Computer Inc. on the sale of its Personal Computer Business. The November 17 morning editions of the Nikkei and the Tokyo Shimbun reported the same. Reports that Toshiba has decided to sell off the business are not grounded in fact, nor is it in discussion with any individual company.'



Separately, the Yomiuri Newspaper reported in its November 17 morning edition that Toshiba Memory Corporation or TMC is considering a capital reinforcement, to be funded by some of the companies in the Bain Capital consortium.



As Toshiba stated in its September 28 announcement, 'Notice on the Signing of a Share Purchase Agreement with a Bain Capital-Led Consortium for the Sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation,' Toshiba intends to close the sale of TMC to the Bain Capital consortium by the end of March 2018.



In the interim, Toshiba said it is not considering a capital reinforcement of TMC by consortium members.



Separately, the Jiji Press wire service reported on November 17 that Toshiba aims to reach a settlement of its dispute with Western Digital by the end of November. Toshiba noted that it is always open to discussing potential settlement options, but nothing specific has been decided at this point.



