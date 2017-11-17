My Instagram Paid For My Debut Album Says Tallia Storm

LONDON, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sir Elton John described her as having 'one of the most impressive soul signatures he'd heard in 20 years' and Nile Rodgers said she was one of his 'favourite new artists in the world'. Tallia Storm is just 19 years old and has been crafting her soulful powerhouse vocals to deliver this debut album entitled 'Teenage Tears'. The singer/songwriter has funded the music production independently, working with industry heavyweights in LA, Atlanta and London, all thanks to her 300,000 strong Instagram profile as a teenage influencer and fashion 'it girl'.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606578/Tallia_Storm.jpg )



Tallia is part of the growing staple of acts who are not repped by a major label. She represents that Gen Z demographic, who are entrepreneurial & independent, thinking globally, not locally, with fierce ambition and originality.

With the release of 'The Good Lie' single in summer 2017 and the album 'Teenage Tears' released today, it's easy to detect her influences, which she sites as Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Amy Winehouse and Alicia Keys to the jazz greats like Fitzgerald and Vaughan. There are 15 tracks on the album which provide a real flavour of her soulful, jazz infused R&B vocal. Tallia Storm said; "This album is a rollercoaster of emotions - real, raw and honest. It's a journey of discovery and empowerment through a collection of teenage stories from my life. The track 'Everyday' was the most emotional for me as my mum was fighting a cancer battle this year. I threw myself into song writing and 'Everyday' is the result. There are so many pressures out there, but if we navigate them slowly we can handle anything."

The London based R&B singer / songwriter from Scotland first caught the attention of Sir Elton John when she was just 13 years old when she handed a demo CD to his partner David Furnish in a hotel restaurant. Sir Elton called her 24 hours later and invited her to open his UK concert to 17,000 people to great critical acclaim. Since then she has been performing across the world attracting A list fans including Eva Longoria and earning her stripes as major fashion influencer. Being dressed by some of the biggest high street and luxury brands in the world and earning a living, has enabled her to deliver the kind of music 'she wants'!

