The Guild of Motoring Writers' Awards Reveals just-auto Editor as Finalist

David Leggett, managing editor for just-auto, publisher and automotive consulting firm, has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to motoring editorial, and named as a Prova PR Business Writer of the Year Award finalist at the 2017 Guild of Motoring Writers' Annual Awards.

The awards, which are the longest established and most prestigious in automotive media, are recognising individuals entered for the category who can demonstrate clarity of writing and well researched articles, that help readers understand the complexities of the business side of the UK auto industry.

On reading the announcement, David said: "I am honoured to have been named a finalist at this year's awards. As always, the calibre of people who have entered is extremely high. I look forward to celebrating the outstanding efforts of all those involved and recognising automotive professionals from across the world."

A former director of automotive forecasting for the Economist Group's Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and a well-known figure in the world of automotive media, David has been analysing the auto industry for over 25 years.

Mike Gove, Chief Operating Officer at just-auto, said: "For the past 17 years, David has been the voice behind just-auto, playing a lead role in the delivery of essential automotive editorial content, news, research and analysis. I am delighted to see he is being recognised for his contribution to the industry and wish him every success in the next stage of the awards."

David will be attending the Guild's Annual Dinner on Thursday 30th November at the RAC, Pall Mall where it will be revealed who is named Business Writer of the Year 2018.

