EQS-News / 17/11/2017 / 15:45 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Named Care & Positive Work Environment of the Year* *at Supply Chain Asia Awards 2017* Hong Kong, 17 November 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 636.HK) was named Care & Positive Work Environment of the Year at the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2017 (the 'Awards') in Singapore. Kerry Logistics was commended for its commitment to creating value for its employees through rewarding careers, an embracing workplace and a healthy work-life balance. As the Group continues to expand, it will constantly invest in people development and recruit industry professionals as well as young talents of different cultures to build a winning team. Robert Tan, Managing Director of South and Southeast Asia, Kerry Logistics, said, "The esteemed award is a testament to our dedication in nurturing the growth of our staff. We are thankful for the trust and support our customers, business partners, and the entire staff force have put in us. We will continue to meet the needs of our stakeholders by holding the best business practices in pursuing business development." Organised by Supply Chain Asia magazine ('SCA'), the annual Awards celebrate businesses and industry practitioners for their distinguished contributions in the supply chain and logistics industry. Winners must be nominated by SCA readers, community members as well as the Awards Committee. The Awards are managed by an independent team of judges and the process of voting and counting is supervised by an Ernst & Young team. -End- *About Supply Chain Asia* Supply Chain Asia is a not-for-profit professional body that aims to bring professionals from within the logistics and supply chain industry together to share knowledge, learn from one another and create opportunities for collaborations. Formed in 2007, Supply Chain Asia Magazine has evolved into one of the leading supply chain and logistics titles in Asia Pacific. The quarterly magazine informs a targeted global readership consisting of the world's largest brand-owning companies, supply chain service vendors, and regulators of industry trends affecting the business of supply chains, logistics and Asia-related trade. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code **0**636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 48 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CCLHCLJEBL [1] Document title: KL Wins Supply Chain Asia Awards_Care&Positive-E_Final_(17Nov2017) 17/11/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70bc80dc6a4c2c3f32ae58532a58efa1&application_id=630345&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

