

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Canada is offering a sneak peek of its plans for Black Friday and with deals across more than 30 categories, there is something for everyone this holiday season.



Starting November 17 and continuing through Black Friday, customers will find deals on items including toys, electronics, fashion, kitchen, sporting goods, and more, in addition to Amazon Devices and products from small businesses and entrepreneurs, the company said.



The company noted that Customers can expect to find incredible deals across a wide selection of top holiday products throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



Amazon Canada offers free shipping on millions of eligible items to customers across Canada on orders of $35 or more - delivered right to their door. For customers who prefer to pick up their packages when it's convenient for them, Amazon Lockers are a safe and secure way to receive Amazon packages.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX