Catella Establishes Fund Manager Catella Residential Investment Management

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella has established a new company, Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM). CRIM will be wholly owned by Catella Property Fund Management AB and focus on managing European residential real estate funds.

Since January 2016 Catella Real Estate AG built up a strong team of residential portfolio managers in Berlin, led by Xavier Jongen and Michael Keune. The team manages two mutual property funds and three special property funds. The total invested capital in the five funds amounts to EUR 1.3 billion and so far the funds have made investments in 8 countries in Europe; Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, France, UK, Poland and Austria.

The decision to establish CRIM is another step in Catella's ambition to build and develop strong and specialized competence centres that manage European residential real estate funds. The whole Berlin team in Catella Real Estate AG, consisting of 18 employees, has moved to CRIM to focus fully on further developing the residential fund management offering. Xavier Jongen and Michael Keune will be managing directors of CRIM. Catella Real Estate AG will continue managing the back office for all residential funds managed by CRIM.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Keune

Managing director of CRIM

+49(0)152-388-48-391

michael.keune@catella-investment.com



Xavier Jongen

Managing director of CRIM

+49(0)891-891-66-537

Xavier.Jongen@catella-investment.com

Catella is a leading specialist in property advisory services, property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 13 European countries. The group has sales of approximately SEK 2 billion and manages assets of approximately SEK 150 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more at catella.com.

