

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks extended gains to close broadly higher on Friday after U.S. House Republicans voted to approve the tax reform bill, a step forward on President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.



The dollar weakened against the yen while oil held steady but was on track for its first weekly fall in six on supply worries.



Chinese shares fell on worries over slowing growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 0.48 percent to 3,382.91 and ended the week about 1.5 percent lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.6 percent at 29,199 in late trade.



Japanese shares extended gains from the previous session, although the yen's strength serviced to limit the upside. The Nikkei average gained 45.68 or 0.20 percent to finish at 22,396.80 while the broader Topix index closed 0.12 percent higher at 1,763.76. Rubber, metal and insurance stocks were among the prominent gainers.



Australian shares rose modestly, led by financial and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 13.80 points or 0.23 percent to 5,957.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.25 percent higher at 6,038.30.



Banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac rose between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent while energy stocks Origin Energy and Santos rose about 1 percent each. Mining giant BHP Billiton slid half a percent after saying it hopes to fully divest its U.S. shale business in the next two years.



Online consumer electronics Kogan.com surged 12.6 percent after it reported a 36 percent surge in revenue for the four months ended October.



Tabcorp Holdings jumped 4.8 percent after the Australian Competition Tribunal cleared the A$11 billion merger between the gaming giant and Tatts Group on the condition that Tabcorp will divest its Odyssey Gaming business in Queensland. Tatts Group shares advanced 2.3 percent.



Seoul stocks edged lower despite foreign investors going on a buying spree. The benchmark Kospi closed marginally lower at 2,533.99, dragged down by automakers.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, led higher by energy stocks such as Genesis Energy and Mercury New Zealand. Investors shrugged off survey figures from Business NZ showing that manufacturing activity dipped in October. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 27.28 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 8,061.98.



Xero ended on a flat note after its chief executive and founder Rod Drury sold 3 million shares for $94.5 million in a placement to institutional and professional investors.



Singapore's Straits Times index was up 1.2 percent after data showed the country's non-oil domestic exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in October.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was rising 0.2 percent. Malaysia's GDP grew an annual 6.2 percent in the third quarter, faster than the 5.8 percent increase seen in the second quarter, data from the Department of Statistics showed.



India's Sensex was up more than 1 percent after Moody's Investors Service upgraded India's sovereign rating for the first time in 14 years and changed the rating outlook to 'stable' from 'positive' saying the economic and institutional reforms pushed through by the government will help stabilize debt.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted solid gains to snap a two-day losing streak after Wal-Mart and Cisco Systems reported strong quarterly results and the House voted to approve the Republican tax reform bill, although final passage of legislation remains less than a certainty.



The Dow and the S&P 500 jumped around 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3 percent to reach a fresh record closing high.



