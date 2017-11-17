

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Missa Bay LLC, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 46 pounds of chicken wrap products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.



The product subject to recall contains allergens peanut and soy which are not declared on the product label. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The ready-to-eat chicken wrap items were produced on Nov. 8, 2017 and includes 2-lb packages containing 4 8-oz. trays of 'Fresh Prep'D brand Buffalo Style Ranch Wrap Kit' with a 'USE BY' date of 11/21/17.



The firm immediately notified FSIS when the problem was discovered by the firm's quality assurance supervisor while performing verification activities.



