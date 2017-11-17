RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data services and regtech solutions for the buy-side, has won 'Most Innovative Benchmarks Regulation Solution' at the RegTech Awards 2017 in New York with its innovative RegFocussm BMR. Organized by the A-Team Group, these awards celebrate service providers that are creatively finding solutions to help with regulatory challenges.

The EU will enforce its new Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) from January 1, 2018 to regulate the provision of, contribution to and use of a wide set of benchmarks. RegFocus BMR is the world's first benchmark inventory management, enrichment and control platform, tailor-made for the BMR designed to help asset managers, banks and insurance companies meet its challenges. The award was presented to RIMES following an online poll of the A-Team Group's Data Management Review and Intelligent Trading Technology communities.

Alessandro Ferrari, EVP Global Marketing at RIMES, commented: "The RegFocus BMR platform seamlessly delivers all the requisite data and governance required by the BMR. This award shows that our approach is appreciated by the market, and we look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions that add value to customers' businesses, reduce risk and enhance operational agility."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO, A-Team Group, commented: "RegTech is a fast-emerging technology category that promises to help financial services firms adapt to the challenges of the modern market. RegFocus BMR is a perfect example of this new breed of technology; helping firms meet complex compliance challenges head on, and we would like to congratulate RIMES on winning this important category."

This is the fourth industry awards to be won by RIMES in 2017. Earlier this month, RIMES won 'Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side' at the Buy-Side Technology Awards. In May, RIMES won 'Best Cutting-Edge Solution' at the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards 2017 for RegFocus MAR and in February, RIMES won 'Best Data Management Solution' at The Fund Technology and WSL Awards.

About RIMES

RIMES is a buy-side specialist that truly understands the data management and compliance challenges faced by its clients. It serves over 300 investment managers, pension funds, hedge funds, wealth managers, private banks, custodian banks and insurance companies in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM.

