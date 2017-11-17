Envion AG has created a technology for the first truly mobile data-center that uses low-priced local energy to mine a broad spectrum of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.). By harvesting locally available clean energy right at the source, envion can operate at lower costs than competitors and at the same time reduces the CO2 footprint of the blockchain industry. Envion aims at decentralizing the highly-concentrated mining market (China holds 80% in Bitcoin mining) and at bringing control of the market back to the users. That's why envion gives 100% of its mining profits back to its community.

Current challenges in the energy and blockchain industries

The blockchain industry is suffering from an ever-increasing energy demand. This can mainly be explained by the fact that transactions take up high amounts of mostly fossil energy. At the same time, envion sees an ever-increasing production of clean regenerative energy, which frequently gets lost due to maxed out energy grids. This results in locally available excess energy, as solar power plants produce overcapacities. These overcapacities can now efficiently be used by envion's innovative mobile mining units.

Envion's solutions

Envion has developed fully automated ("industry 4.0"), mobile mining units (MMU) inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to virtually any location in the world within days or weeks, decentralizing the blockchain infrastructure. Envion mobile mining units are designed and built to operate at remote locations near energy sources such as solar plants, wind turbines or hydropower plants. This allows envion to make use of energy overcapacities in a profitable setting. The mobility of the MMU furthermore allows for targeted placement of the units at sites requiring thermal energy and can be used for heating. This way, envion recycles energy consumed in the MMU for external heating purposes in buildings or greenhouses and achieves revolutionarily low electricity prices.

Envion's MMUs can be integrated into a smart grid and flexibly move energy demand closer to energy supply and hence, take the burden off the grid.

Investment opportunities

Envion's ambitious goal is to have the lowest cost structure in the blockchain mining industry. By combining GPU-based mining with ASIC mining, investors in EVN tokens receive a 161% ROI after administrative deductions, according to envion's whitepaper. Its unique position as the only truly mobile mining operation combined with a tested, optimized and streamlined technology puts them among the top players, even in this highly competitive market but with considerably lower risks involved. The key aspect here is that, following a community-approach, 100% of mining profits will directly go to the EVN token holder community. 75% of this will be distributed to token holders on a weekly basis, the remaining 25% will be re-invested in MMUs to keep on growing the profits for the community. The pioneering company does not stop here, however, they construct and operate mobile mining units for third party operations as well. This means that third party investors acquire envion hardware, while 35% of these profits go directly to EVN token holders.

Altogether this looks like the best way to invest into the high dividend blockchain industry and at the same time minimize risks as envion is not dependent on a single market player.

The investment period (ICO) starts Dec. 1st, 2017. Visit www.envion.org for more information.

