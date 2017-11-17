PremFina Hires New Sales and IT Staff to Accelerate Business Growth

LONDON, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PremFina Limited ("PremFina" or the "Company"), an award-winning premium finance company based in London, today announced new additions to its sales and Information Technology (IT) teams.

Following a successful £27 million financing round announced last month, PremFina is expanding its IT and sales departments to cater to increasing market demand for its products. The new hires follow the joining of Mia Constable as Head of Sales in July from BNP Paribas, where she headed its premium finance business.

PremFina is excited to announce Simon Hunt and Maria Barry as the company's two new business development managers to bolster sales. Louis Valentine, Jimmy McConalogue and Jorge Barea-Barraso join the IT department as business analyst and software developers. The five new individuals joined from Towergate Insurance, Aviva Plc, FIS Global, Feilo Sylvania and Maxwell Amenity Ltd respectively, bringing important industry experience from their previous positions.

"I'm thrilled to have these new recruits on board," said Mark Foley, Managing Director at PremFina. "We will continue to hire the brightest talent to successfully expand our operations in the UK and worldwide."

The new additions signify the continuous expansion of PremFina's business and growing traction toward its sales targets and company objective of financial inclusion in the insurance industry.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its software affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder. For more information, visit http://www.premfina.com.

