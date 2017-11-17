BE OPEN Creative Think Tank Announces the Winner of Its BEOPENUrbanPattern Open-call

LONDON, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BEOPENUrbanPattern

The BEOPENUrbanPattern open call was held by the BE OPEN creative think-tank between the 25th of August and the 10th of October in social media. Over that period of time, more than 200 amazingly creative visuals were posted as entries to BEOPEN's Instagram page. The participants came from such remote parts of the world as India, United States, the UK, Italy, Belgium, France, Serbia, Russia, etc.

The open call was focused on ways of visualizing everyday urban landscapes as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them.

The majority of people in the world now live in cities, and each of them can be a boundless source of inspiration. By asking the participants to share their love to their cities in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aimed to find innovative approaches and build new creative bonds for people around the globe.

The winner has been chosen by a jury comprised of members of the BE OPEN Community and chaired by the founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina. The final selection has been made out of the shortlist comprised of those entries with the largest number of likes by social media users.

Of all the incredible finalists the jury have selected Giancarlo Cazzaniga @gasolio54 from Italy as the winner and recipient of the EUR300 money prize. In the opinion of the jury Giancarlo's photo with a distinct futurist poster vibe demonstrates a remarkable artistic vision and skills.

BE OPEN was set up by the international philanthropist and businesswoman Elena Baturina with the purpose of fostering creativity and innovation. It is a think tank with the mission to inspire people of today to build solutions for tomorrow through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and events.

The inspiration for that open call was due to the City Pitch leadership programme to be run by the Mayor's Fund for London in cooperation with BE OPEN in 2017 and 2018.