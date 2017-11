BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally higher on Friday as the euro strengthened against the dollar and investors awaited an upcoming speech by ECB President Mario Draghi.



The benchmark DAX was up 6 points at 13,052 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher the previous day.



Deutsche Börse rallied 1.5 percent after it hired UniCredit's Germany chief as its new CEO.



