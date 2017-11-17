

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were subdued on Friday as the euro strengthened against the dollar and caution set in ahead of an upcoming speech by ECB President Mario Draghi.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points or 0.17 percent at 5,327 in late opening deals after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Transportation company Bollore advanced 1.7 percent and media group Vivendi added 0.7 percent after solid third-quarter results.



Catering group Elior slumped more than 13 percent after a profit warning.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX