The B share capital of Ambu A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 20 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060591204 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 41,843,920 shares (DKK 104,609,800) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,255,000 shares (DKK 3,137,500) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 43,098,920 shares (DKK 107,747,300) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 537 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2.50 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 ----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653569