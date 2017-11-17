

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slipped into negative territory on Friday as builder and outsourcing group Carillion issued another profit warning, helping offset gains in Sky shares on speculation of takeover interest.



Carillion shares slumped 31 percent while Sky Plc shares jumped 3 percent. The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 29 points or 0.39 percent at 7,358 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Kier Group shares rose 1.3 percent. The property services firm said it remains on course to deliver double digit profit growth in the current year and achieve Vision 2020 targets.



