Global Hydrogels Applications and Markets Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hydrogels: Applications and Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This study includes forecasted trends and demand though 2022. Important manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing demand are discussed. The study encompasses a detailed analysis of various types of hydrogels classified on different bases. Types of hydrogel have been classified on the basis of raw material origin, composition (key polymer chemistry) and form. Each type has been further studied and their use in various applications is presented.

Hydrogels are water insoluble, cross-linked, three-dimensional networks of polymer chains plus water that fills the voids between polymer chains. Cross-linking facilitates insolubility in water and provides required mechanical strength and physical integrity. Hydrogel is mostly water (the mass fraction of water is much greater than that of polymer).



The ability of a hydrogel to hold a significant amount of water infers that the polymer chains must have at least moderate hydrophilic character. The study does not include other types of gels such as oil-based gels, or dry gels such as foams and aerogels.



The Report Segments Hydrogel Types and its Applications as Follows:

Raw material origin.

Synthetic.

Natural.

Hybrid.

Composition.

Polyacrylate.

Silicone-modified hydrogels.

Polyacrylamide copolymers.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG).

Agar.

Gelatin.

Others (e.g., polyvinyl alcohol, polypropylene glycol, glycerides and polysaccharides).

Form.

Semicrystalline buttons.

Amorphous hydrogels.

Films and matrices.

Hydrogel sheets.

Hydrogel market by application.

Contact lenses.

Hygiene products and cosmetics.

Wound care and diagnostics.

Drug delivery.

Tissue engineering.

Agriculture and food.

Forensics and research.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Hydrogel: Material Properties and Characteristic Features

Uses of Hydrogel

Types of End-User Industry Applications

Hydrogel and the Healthcare Industry

Personal Hygiene, a High-Volume Market for Hydrogels

Hydrogels in the Agriculture and Food Industry

Hydrogels in Forensics and Research

4: Industry Structure

Major Markets

Trends in Price and Price Performance

Other Factors Influencing Demand

5: Market Breakdown by Hydrogel Type

Segmentation of Hydrogel Products

6: Hydrogel Market Breakdown by Application

Hydrogel Market Demand by Application

7: Market Breakdown by Region

Hydrogel Market Breakdown by Region

8: Review of Patent Activity and Clinical Trials

Introduction

Patent Analysis by Application

Patent Analysis of Hydrogels in Wound Care Applications by Company

Patent Analysis of Hydrogels by Eyecare Company

Patent Analysis of Hydrogels Applications in Drug Delivery by Company/Institution

Patent Analysis of Hydrogels Applications in Tissue Engineering by Company/Institution

Clinical Research and Development of Hydrogels for Health Care Applications

9: Company Profiles

3M Co.

Agarindo Bogatama

Alliqua Biomedical Inc.

Altergon Italia Srl

Ambu A/S

Amerx Health Care Corp.

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Basf Se

Biotime Inc.

Bsn Medical Gmbh

Cellendes Gmbh

Convatec Inc.

Coopervision Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Gentell Corp.

HB Fuller

Hispanagar Sa

Industrias Roko Sa

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Kao Corp.

Katecho Inc.

LG Chem

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies

Norevo Gmbh

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Setexam

Smith & Nephew Plc

SNF Group

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

United Guardian Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Wyo-Ben Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mnqqn3/hydrogels



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716