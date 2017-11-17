FMW-Redaktion

"Wir haben alles richtig gemacht, die Lage ist besser, aber noch nicht gut genug.." - in etwa so könnte man die Aussagen von Mario Draghi in seiner Rede mit dem Titel "Monetary policy and the outlook for the economy" zusammen fassen, die der Maestro derzeit auf dem Europäischen Banken-Kongreß in Frankfurt hält!

In diesen Sätzen Draghis kommt die Quintessenz auf den Punkt:

"In sum, we are not yet at a point where the recovery of inflation can be self-sustained without our accommodative policy. A key motor of the recovery remains the very favourable financing conditions facing firms and households, which are in turn heavily contingent on our policy measures. An ample degree of monetary stimulus remains necessary for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation over the medium term."

Und Draghi weiter:

"This is reflected in the monetary policy decisions that we took last month. These aim to signal our growing confidence in the euro area economy, while also acknowledging that we must be patient and persistent for inflation to return sustainably to our objective."

Also: ...

