

17 NOVEMBER 2017



NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC



ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Northern 2 VCT PLC ('the Company') announces that on 17 November 2017 it allotted 3,740,883ordinary shares of 5p each in respect of the offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2017/18 tax year, pursuant to the prospectus published on 21 September 2017 ('the Prospectus'). In accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus, the new ordinary shares were issued at prices between 69.6185 pence per share and 73.9536pence per share depending on the level of Promoter's Fee and Adviser Charge (if applicable) pertaining to each application.



Following the above allotment, there are 129,959,452 ordinary shares in issue. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.



Application will be made for the new ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on 21 November 2017.



As announced on 8 November 2017, the offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £20 million in the 2017/18 tax year as set out in the Prospectus is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.



In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the 'DTRs'), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 129,959,452 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 129,959,452 ('the Figure'). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.



Defined terms in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Prospectus.



Enquiries:



Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website: www.nvm.co.uk



Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Northern 2 VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



0535643R25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX