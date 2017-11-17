Global Medical Devices Market 2017 - US Versus International Sales

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

It's estimated the global medical device market is at $389 billion dollars

This means a large opportunity for hundreds of companies offering solutions that can improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays.



This report contains market sizing and forecasts for the world medical device market and those of several countries, a survey of regulatory practices across the world, research and development spending, the impact of the medical device tax in the United States and pricing in other countries, a look at the status of the hospital industry, key drivers and limiters and profiles of major device companies and promising small firms.



This report has isolated 15 bellwether companies based on revenues and also diversity of medical devices produced, so that changes merely in one area of devices have a mitigated impact on the industry forecast. The report concludes with several company profiles, noting revenues, product launches and selected products.



With increasing growth in the market, companies are merging to build revenue growth and present combined offerings to hospital and physician customers. The US economy recovered somewhat, yet in Europe as well as the United States reimbursement challenges and the threat of new legislation looms. Emerging markets again helped to boost company revenues but the double-digit growth of past years is no longer widely forecasted.



Specific Medical Device Coverage



Blood Collection

Surgical Instruments

Wheelchairs

Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Medical Gloves

Advanced Wound Care Devices

Blood Collection Devices

Catheters

Gastrointestinal Devices

Patient Monitoring

Dialysis

MRI

Ultrasound

Hip and Knee Implants

Medical Beds

X-Ray Equipment

Intraocular Lens Devices

Infusion Pumps

Point of Care Tests

Stents

Respiratory Devices

Critical Care Analyzers

Nasal Cannulae

CPAP Devices

Wearable Devices

Gastric Banding

Patient Monitoring

Ostomy Products

The medical device market, in terms of revenues, is not even half as large as the global pharmaceutical market, though it sees many more transactions. This is due to pricing, as in volume terms there are more units sold in the device market. However, growth prospects in medical devices in the aggregate are more promising than in the current pharmaceutical industry, challenged by patent expirations and regulatory activity. Although the largest component of the market is in the United States, the majority of sales are non-US, and considerable future growth is occurring in other markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary

Overview

Size And Growth Of The Market

Top Companies

Mergers And Acquisitions

Scope And Methodology

Conclusions

2: Introduction

Regulation In The United States

Classification of Medical Devices

Regulation In Europe

European Union

Regulation In Japan

Regulation In China

Regulation In Canada

Regulation In Brazil

World Health Care Trends

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

3: Mergers And Acquisitions

Selected Significant Device Industry Mergers And Acquisitions

Medtronic Acquires Covidien and Other Companies

Abbott: Acquisitions, Divestures and the Alere Deal

Pfizer and the $17 Billion Hospira Acquisition

Hospira Acquisition Zimmer Finalizes Biomet Acquisition

BD Acquires CareFusion

Cardinal Health Strengthens Position in Medical Device Market with Medtronic Asset Acquisition

Dentsply-Sirona Merger

Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Medical Optics: Combined #2 in Vision Care Industry

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Major Deals in 2016

Danaher and Cepheid: Expanding Access to Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

Tornier and Wright Medical Merger Finalized

Stryker Corporation Active in M&A

Hill-Rom Completes Acquisition of Welch Allyn

Pending Deals (as of September 20, 2017 )

4: Specific Device Markets

Wheelchairs

Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Medical Gloves

Advanced Wound Care Devices

Blood Collection Supplies

Catheters

Gastric Banding And Bariatric Devices

Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mis)

Patient Monitoring

Dialysis

MRI

Ultrasound

Hip Implants

Knee Implants

Medical Beds

X-Ray And Digital X-Ray

Intraocular Lens Devices

Infusion Pumps

Point-Of-Care Tests (Poc)

Stents

Respiratory Devices

Critical Care Analysis

Nasal Cannulae

CPAP Devices

Wearable Devices

Ostomy Products

5: Bellwether Companies

Revenue Performance - 15 Bellwether Companies

US Versus International Sales

Investment In Research And Development

6: Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Increase in Chronic Disease

Market Constraints

Pressure on Prices

Group Purchasing Organization

Value Analysis Committees

State Of The Us Hospital Market



Medical Device Size And Growth

7: Company Profiles: Bellwether



Companies Mentioned



3M Health Care

Access Scientific

B. Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson &Co. (BD)

&Co. (BD) Boston Scientific

CR Bard

Canon/Toshiba

Cardinal Health

CareFusion

Coloplast

ConvaTech

Cook Medical

Dentsply

Fresenius

GE Healthcare

Haemonetics

Hill-Rom

Invacare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Nobel Biocare

Nobel Biotech

Paul Hartmann AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew, plc

St. Jude Medical

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Wright Medical

Zimmer

