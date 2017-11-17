

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Friday as the euro strengthened against the dollar and investors digested comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 383.89 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was down 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.3 percent.



Deutsche Börse rallied 1.3 percent after it hired UniCredit's Germany chief as its new CEO.



French transportation company Bollore advanced 2.3 percent and media group Vivendi added 1.4 percent after solid third-quarter results.



Catering group Elior slumped 14 percent after a profit warning.



Builder and outsourcing group Carillion tumbled 31 percent in London after another profit warning while Sky Plc shares jumped 3 percent on speculation of takeover interest.



Kier Group shares rose 1.3 percent. The property services firm said it remains on course to deliver double digit profit growth in the current year and achieve Vision 2020 targets.



