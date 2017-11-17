Global Pharmaceutical Tablet Packaging Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.98%

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pharmaceutical Tablet Packaging Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of tablet packaging equipment by several types which include blister packaging equipment, strip packaging equipment, aluminum foil packaging equipment, and other equipment. The 'others' segment includes fill and sealing equipment, automatic pouch packing machine, tablet counting machine, and vertical tablet packing machine.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising developments in pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry. Developments and innovations in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry are helping the vendors grow at a rapid pace, thereby positively impacting the global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing developments in pharmaceutical industry. Advances and developments in drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry have surged the need for packaging. This, in turn, is generating the need for packaging in the pharmaceutical industry.



Pressure from consumers, investors, regulators, and governments to drive down costs and improve product performance in terms of efficacy and ease of use are driving pharmaceutical companies to consider all aspects of a specialized drug, including the use of advanced drug delivery technologies and unique packaging solutions. Drug manufacturers are looking toward custom manufacturing organizations that can offer unique drug delivery technologies and unique product packaging to ensure that patients get the medicine they need in the dosage form they prefer.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of used equipment. The global pharmaceutical tablet packaging equipment market is facing intense competition due to the availability of used and rebuilt equipment.



Small vendors in the market, such as Optima Packaging Group, distribute used and rebuilt pharmaceutical packaging equipment machinery at affordable rates to small-scale companies, thereby leading to a reduced demand for the latest pharmaceutical packaging equipment. Even the high-quality used equipment is usually sold at a discounted price of nearly 40% of the original price.

Key Market Trends



Increasing M&As in pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry

Rising developments in pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry

Growing enhancements in tablet counting equipment

Key vendors

Bosch

GEA Group

LMT Group

IMA

Marchesini Group

MG2

MULTIVAC

Romaco Group

UHlmann

Busch Machinery

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Equipment Type



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



