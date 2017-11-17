Research from the Overseas Development Institute estimates that children in developing world can gain 15 minutes extra study time a day if their homes switch from fossil fuel to solar, while households can enjoy savings of $10 per month.

Analysis of the positive social, economic and educational benefits of off-grid solar has been presented by London-based research group Overseas Development Institute at the COP23 climate change summit in Bonn, Germany.

Chiefly, the researchers found that children living in the developing world could gain an extra 15 minutes' study time a day if their household switched out polluting fossil fuels for solar lamps and off-grid solar arrays.

The study also found that homes in countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia and Bangladesh could save $10 per month by ditching kerosene-powered lamps for solar-powered lighting.

The report, published yesterday as part of the UN's drive to deliver sustainable and affordable energy access to everyone on the planet by 2030, concludes that up to 1 billion people across the globe are being failed by governments that have not properly implemented

