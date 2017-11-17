Global $172.6 Billion Therapies Market for Resistant and Recurrent Metastatic Cancer, 2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Therapies for Resistant and Recurrent Metastatic Cancer" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Should Reach $172.6 Billion by 2022 from $121 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.4%
Report Includes
- An overview of the market for the resistant and recurrent metastatic cancer, with coverage of the current therapeutic strategies and treatment options
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- In-depth analyses of major oncology indications, including non-small-cell lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and head and neck cancer
- Evaluation of the incidence of recurrent and metastatic disease by geography, type, and targeted mechanism
- Analysis of the competitive market dynamics, including the impact of mergers and acquisitions as well as potential market disruptors and growth driving factors
- Coverage of intelligence into the oncology therapeutics R&D pipeline and patent landscape
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the field
The Emphasis of this Report is to Provide the Reader With:
- A review of the different forms of resistant and therapeutic treatments for metastatic cancer, provide an understanding ofthe mechanisms of resistance and recurrence in metastatic cancer, review the current treatment options by tumor origin, and the treatment strategies for resistant and therapeutic metastatic cancers.
- Provide an analysis and forecast of the revenues for cancer treatments for the global market subdivided by major market subsegments by geographic region and finally by selected country.
- Present a detailed analysis of the global market share, together with a further, more detailed analysis of the market share by geographic region and finally by selected country.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Incidence, Prevalence and Mortality Statistics for Cancer: A Global Summary
- Cancer: The Disease
- Cancer: A Statistical Analysis of the Disease Incidence and Prevalence
- Regional Patterns of Cancer
- The Global Cancer Burden and Worldwide Cancer Risk Factors
4: Metastasis and Current Understanding of the Mechanisms of Resistance and Recurrence in Metastatic Cancer
- What is Metastatic Cancer
- Pathophysiology
- Routes of Metastasis
- Diagnosis
- Classification of Metastasis
- Metastasis: Common Sites of Origin
- Essential Understanding in Cancer Biology
- Current Understanding of Mechanisms of Resistance and Recurrence in Metastatic Cancer
5: Cancer: Current Therapy Strategies
- General Treatment Strategies
- Surgery for Cancer
- Radiotherapy for Cancer
- Cytotoxic Cancer Chemotherapy
- Hormone-based Cancer Drugs
- Targeted Biologic Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Drugs that Block Cancer Blood Vessel Growth (Antiangiogenics)
- Cytokines (Interferon and Interleukin 2)
- Personalized Cancer Therapy (Precision Medicine)
6: Metastatic Cancer Treatment Options by Tumor Origin
- Bladder
- Breast
- Colorectal
- Kidney
- Lung
- Melanoma
- Ovary
- Pancreas
- Prostate
- Stomach
- Thyroid
- Uterus
7: Global Market for Cancer Therapeutics by Cancer Type
- Global Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Cancer Type
- Market Dynamics
8: Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
9: Patent Review/ New Developments
- Filed Patents by Clinical Application
- Filed Patents and Expiry Dates for Major Products by Leading Suppliers
- Filed Patents and Expiry Dates for Other Products and Suppliers
10: Company Profiles
- The Top 10 Multinational Pharmaceutical Companies
- Other Key Pharmaceutical Company Suppliers
11: Company Contact Details
- Company Addresses and Contact Details
- Government Regulatory Agencies and Professional Organizations
- Commonly Used Acronyms Associated with Metastatic and Recurrent Cancer
