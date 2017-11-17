Global $172.6 Billion Therapies Market for Resistant and Recurrent Metastatic Cancer, 2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Should Reach $172.6 Billion by 2022 from $121 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.4%



Report Includes

An overview of the market for the resistant and recurrent metastatic cancer, with coverage of the current therapeutic strategies and treatment options

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

In-depth analyses of major oncology indications, including non-small-cell lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and head and neck cancer

Evaluation of the incidence of recurrent and metastatic disease by geography, type, and targeted mechanism

Analysis of the competitive market dynamics, including the impact of mergers and acquisitions as well as potential market disruptors and growth driving factors

Coverage of intelligence into the oncology therapeutics R&D pipeline and patent landscape

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the field

The Emphasis of this Report is to Provide the Reader With:

A review of the different forms of resistant and therapeutic treatments for metastatic cancer, provide an understanding ofthe mechanisms of resistance and recurrence in metastatic cancer, review the current treatment options by tumor origin, and the treatment strategies for resistant and therapeutic metastatic cancers.

Provide an analysis and forecast of the revenues for cancer treatments for the global market subdivided by major market subsegments by geographic region and finally by selected country.

Present a detailed analysis of the global market share, together with a further, more detailed analysis of the market share by geographic region and finally by selected country.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Incidence, Prevalence and Mortality Statistics for Cancer: A Global Summary

Cancer: The Disease

Cancer: A Statistical Analysis of the Disease Incidence and Prevalence

Regional Patterns of Cancer

The Global Cancer Burden and Worldwide Cancer Risk Factors

4: Metastasis and Current Understanding of the Mechanisms of Resistance and Recurrence in Metastatic Cancer

What is Metastatic Cancer

Pathophysiology

Routes of Metastasis

Diagnosis

Classification of Metastasis

Metastasis: Common Sites of Origin

Essential Understanding in Cancer Biology

Current Understanding of Mechanisms of Resistance and Recurrence in Metastatic Cancer

5: Cancer: Current Therapy Strategies

General Treatment Strategies

Surgery for Cancer

Radiotherapy for Cancer

Cytotoxic Cancer Chemotherapy

Hormone-based Cancer Drugs

Targeted Biologic Therapy

Gene Therapy

Drugs that Block Cancer Blood Vessel Growth (Antiangiogenics)

Cytokines (Interferon and Interleukin 2)

Personalized Cancer Therapy (Precision Medicine)

6: Metastatic Cancer Treatment Options by Tumor Origin

Bladder

Breast

Colorectal

Kidney

Lung

Melanoma

Ovary

Pancreas

Prostate

Stomach

Thyroid

Uterus

7: Global Market for Cancer Therapeutics by Cancer Type

Global Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Cancer Type

Market Dynamics

8: Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

9: Patent Review/ New Developments

Filed Patents by Clinical Application

Filed Patents and Expiry Dates for Major Products by Leading Suppliers

Filed Patents and Expiry Dates for Other Products and Suppliers

10: Company Profiles

The Top 10 Multinational Pharmaceutical Companies

Other Key Pharmaceutical Company Suppliers

11: Company Contact Details

Company Addresses and Contact Details

Government Regulatory Agencies and Professional Organizations

Commonly Used Acronyms Associated with Metastatic and Recurrent Cancer

