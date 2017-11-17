Zu¨rich - F10, Switzerland's leading FinTech startup accelerator and incubator, today announced the news that Zu¨rcher Kantonalbank, Switzerland's largest cantonal bank has joined as a corporate member, effective as of December 1st, 2017.

"The move will see our bank gain access to many of the exciting startups who pass through F10's program, enabling us to shape and influence new technologies and business models in FinTech for the future as well as promote Switzerland's booming startup culture," said Remo Schmidli, Head of Multichannel Management at Zu¨rcher Kantonalbank.

"This is not our first foray into the startup business. A decade ago, we launched our "Pionier" (Pioneer) Initiative, going on to invest more than CHF 100m ($100m) in startups and financing their development, creating almost 1,000 jobs in the process."

"We are thrilled to welcome Zu¨rcher Kantonalbank to our board of corporate members, their strong track record and experience in supporting and guiding new startups will be an enormous boon to ...

