Video Game Industry Veteran Ian McGregor Joins Green Man Gaming as Chief Marketing Officer

Green Man Gaming announces the appointment of Ian McGregor as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), with effect from 1 December. A veteran of the video game industry, Ian has held senior leadership roles at top game publishing brands including EA and Activision, heading up International Marketing for best-selling game franchises such as FIFA, Call of Duty and The Sims. Ian's extensive industry experience, coupled with his passion for gaming and business, will play a key role in taking Green Man Gaming's brand to the next level globally.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Ian will be responsible for building and transforming Green Man Gaming's brand internationally, as well as the company's marketing and customer experience activities. Building on the outstanding work of the team to date, Ian will focus on expanding Green Man Gaming's marketing initiatives internationally as the business continues to drive rapid growth in new markets. He will also work with his team to innovate and deliver a strong value proposition to all Green Man Gaming's stakeholders, including its customers, partners and the wider gaming community.

Ian was previously Head of International Consumer Marketing at both EA and Activision, where he worked on over 80 game titles and led innovative marketing campaigns such as the launch of FIFA Interactive World Cup, the largest online gaming tournament in the World, that grew significant market share and achieved global record-breaking launches. He also led a number of high profile accounts at Publicis London across the technology and entertainment sectors and headed up the British Army account. Before joining Green Man Gaming, Ian worked with several Technology and eCommerce early stage start ups, helping to drive fast growth and revenue.

"We are very excited to have Ian join the senior management team at a time when we are looking to take Green Man Gaming's brand and marketing activities to the next level, as we continue expanding the business internationally. Ian's extensive industry experience at top game publishers, innovative marketing mind-set and ability to bring different teams together to deliver impactful results is critical for us to achieve our aggressive targets to continue our fast growth," said Paul Sulyok, CEO and Founder of Green Man Gaming.

"I have closely followed Green Man Gaming's remarkable journey over the years as it has grown to become a critical part of the gaming ecosystem. This is the perfect time for me to join the business, as it seeks to accelerate growth, build market share and deliver more products and services to its growing customer base. The passion I have for video games is shared by everyone in the Green Man Gaming team, and I look forward to working with all of them to plan for the future as the business expands and grows at fast pace," said Ian McGregor.

