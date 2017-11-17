TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- Companion of the Order of Canada, long-time labour mediator, and celebrated humanitarian Stephen Lewis will speak at the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) 14th Biennial Convention, November 20-24. The OFL is celebrating 60 years under the banner "Power ON."

"We are delighted to have Mr. Lewis, one of Canada's most influential commentators on social affairs, international development and human rights, share his knowledge with our convention delegates," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "I am always inspired by his viewpoint on the power of advocacy in the fight for social justice, global health, and gender equality."

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Where: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto Ontario Speaker: Stephen Lewis

Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts:

Meagan Perry

Director of Communications

416-894-3456

mperry@ofl.ca



