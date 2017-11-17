NKTR Stock: This Picture Was Worth a 60.47%The biotechnology stocks are no longer lagging and some of the best-performing names are currently within this sector. I am focusing on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR). The fact that this is a biotechnology stock is compelling, but it really has little to do with why I am currently enamored with Nektar Therapeutics stock. For those who frequent my work, you already know that the factor I seek in an investment is an intriguing stock chart, and NKTR stock has just that.Using a company's stock chart to generate a view on it is known as technical analysis. This method of analysis is based on the notion that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...