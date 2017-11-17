As of Monday November 20, 2017, Nasdaq Nordic will introduce an FTP Clearing Report Service for members of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The service gives derivatives members the possibility to access clearing reports via SFTP.



Members can request access to the service via the member portal, under New Request - SFTP Access found on the following link: https://memberportal.nasdaq.com/client/#/requests/new/STFPaccess



For questions on how to access the service, please contact the Nasdaq Member Services team.



The price of the FTP Clearing Report Service for derivatives members will be according to the following:



Non-Clearing Members: EUR 50 / SEK 500 per month Direct Clearing Members: EUR 100 / SEK 1000 per month General Clearing Members: EUR 150 / SEK 1500 per month Price is per Member Participant ID (MPID) with access to the service.



For further information of this IT Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative below.



Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



Member Services ms.gi@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6660



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653594