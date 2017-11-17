What you need to know:



GCF release 3.5 launch takes place on November 20, 2017.



Launch weekend schedule:



Saturday November 18



GCF production system will be upgraded and business configuration changed.



IT Notice will be published by 19 CET only if upgrade fails and rollback is required.



Sunday November 19



GCF production system will be externally accessible for customer verifications between 10-23:30 CET.



Monday November 20



GCF production system starts according to normal schedule.



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.