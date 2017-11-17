

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - If the timeline is adhered to, this clinical-stage company, focused on developing drugs for disorders concerned especially with the ear, nose, and throat, has an important catalyst coming up this quarter.



The company is Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS), and the event to watch out for is announcement of top-line results from HEALOS trial.



The HEALOS trial is a phase III study of AM-111, being conducted in Europe and Asia, in patients with severe to profound idiopathic sudden sensorineural hearing loss.



Another phase III trial of AM-111 in patients with severe to profound idiopathic sudden sensorineural hearing loss is being conducted in the U.S., Canada, and South Korea. The trial is known as ASSENT, and top-line data from this study are expected in the second half of 2018.



As recently as September 2017, the Company completed patient recruitment in its phase III clinical trial of Keyzilen in acute and post-acute inner ear tinnitus. The trial, dubbed TACTT3, has enrolled more than 365 patients, and top-line results are expected in the first quarter of 2018.



Auris, whose shares have been trading below $1.00 since February 15, 2017, has time until March 26, 2018 to demonstrate compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ.



EARS closed Thursday's trading at $0.80, up 9.59%.



