

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation held steady in October, after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in October, the same rate of increase as in September. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Excluding the energy grouping, producer price inflation accelerated to 1.8 percent in October from 1.5 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent from September, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX