The Final Winner Announced for the Send Anywhere Awards

LONDON, Nov. 17,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Send Anywhere, the unlimited and intuitive file sharing service announced the grand prize winner of the Send Anywhere Awards, an award partnered with the BJP that sets out to provide a photographer the chance to shoot their dream project anywhere in the world.

Out of the ten shortlisted photographers from more than 550 submission all around the world, Sarah Pannell has been selected as the winner for her proposal to investigate the daily lives of Egyptians in the aftermath of the Arab Spring. She plans to visit Cairo's tourist hotspots - including, the Pyramids of Giza and the Valley of the Kings - during Winter.

"Sarah is an emerging photographer with a highly developed visual language and an acute eye for composition and detail. Her pictures convey wanderlust and curiosity, but also a sense of the complexity of the places and communities she makes her subject," commented Simon Bainbridge, the Editorial director of BJP.

After the launch of its service in Europe, Send Anywhere has been making steady progress, engaging with creative community whilst updating its service to better accommodate user behaviour. Recently, it introduced a new feature, 'My Link,' that allows users to manage all Send Anywhere share links created from different devices.

"Send Anywhere has been receiving lots of interest from photographers as our service allows photographers to retain the original quality of photos without compression," said Seung-Hyun SON, the CMO at Send Anywhere.

You can download a free e-book featuring the best works shortlisted photographers from the following link. http://sendanywhe.re/SAAFINAL10

