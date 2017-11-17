sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.11.2017 | 12:37
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire
London, November 17

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The Directors of BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2017, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 18 December 2017.

Enquiries:

K Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 17 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire