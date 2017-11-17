

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC



17 November 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 7,791,003 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 51.5p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the special dividend of 10.7p per share, payable 17 November 2017.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 24 November 2017.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 256,914,952 Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B17B347R28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX