Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, 2023 - High Cost of Pharmaceutical Filtration Process Restraining the Market

According to the study, the global pharmaceutical filtration market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing geriatric population and increasing production of biopharmaceuticals and generic drugs.

In addition, rising healthcare expenditure leading to increase in research and development spending also contributes to the growth of the overall market. High cost of pharmaceutical filtration and stringent regulatory requirements for validation of filtration process are the key factors restraining the global market growth.

As per the findings of the research, the membrane filter is the largest product category in the global pharmaceutical filtration market. Membrane filter is the microporous film with specific pore size, used for retaining unwanted particles or microorganisms larger than their pore size. Microfiltration has been the largest contributor to the growth of the global market, in terms of revenue, among the various techniques for product filtration. Final product processing has been the largest application area for pharmaceutical filtration, followed by raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification and air purification. Manufacturing-scale of operation has been the largest segment of the global market, based on scale of operation.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for pharmaceutical filtration, with the U.S. being the larger contributor to the regional market, compared to Canada. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated and chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and increasing production of biopharmaceuticals are the factors that have been driving the growth of the North American market for pharmaceutical filtration. The U.K. has been the largest contributor to the European market for pharmaceutical filtration, followed by Germany and France. The market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during 2017 - 2023, owing to increasing cases of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure leading to increasing research and development spending and increasing geriatric population.

Globally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has been playing a key role in the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market. The rapidly increasing burden of chronic diseases further compels government organizations and healthcare providers to provide improved facilities for effective disease treatment leading to increased drug launch globally.

The increasing burden of chronic diseases is expected to result in higher death rates and additional economic cost. Thus, several developments have been taking place for efficient disease treatment, leading to increased production of drugs supporting the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market globally.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



4. Introduction

4.1 Market Segmentation



4.1.1 Overview by Product

4.1.1.1 Membrane filters

4.1.1.2 Prefilters and depth media filters

4.1.1.3 Cartridge and capsule filters

4.1.1.4 Single-use system

4.1.1.5 Filter holders

4.1.1.6 Filtration accessories

4.1.1.7 Others

4.1.2 Overview by Technique

4.1.2.1 Microfiltration

4.1.2.2 Ultrafiltration

4.1.2.3 Nanofiltration

4.1.2.4 Others

4.1.3 Overview by Application

4.1.3.1 Final product processing

4.1.3.2 Raw material filtration

4.1.3.3 Cell separation

4.1.3.4 Water purification

4.1.3.5 Air purification

4.1.4 Overview by Scale of Operation

4.1.4.1 Manufacturing-scale

4.1.4.2 Pilot-scale

4.1.4.3 R&D-Scale

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trend

4.2.1.1 Rapid adoption of single use or disposable technologies

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases

4.2.2.2 Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.3 Rising demand for biological drug therapies

4.2.2.4 Increasing demand for generic drugs

4.2.2.5 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Stringent government regulations

4.2.3.2 High cost of pharmaceutical filtration process

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Growing pharmaceutical filtration market in emerging economies

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Size and Forecast by Product

5.1 Global Membrane Filters Market

5.2 Global Prefilters & Depth Media Filters Market

5.3 Global Cartridge & Capsule Filters Market

5.4 Global Single-Use Systems Market

5.5 Global Filter Holders Market

5.6 Global Filtration Accessories Market

6. Market Size and Forecast by Technique

6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Microfiltration Market

6.2 Global Pharmaceutical Ultrafiltration Market

6.3 Global Pharmaceutical Nanofiltration Market

7. Market Size and Forecast by Application

7.1 Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market for Final Product Processing

7.2 Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market for Raw Material Filtration

7.3 Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market for Cell Separation

7.4 Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market for Water Purification

7.5 Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market for Air Purification

8. Market Size and Forecast by Scale of Operation

8.1 Global Manufacturing-Scale Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

8.2 Global Pilot-Scale Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

8.3 Global R&D-Scale Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

9. Market Size and Forecast by Geography

10. Competitive Analysis

11. Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Sartorius Stedim BIOTech S.A.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Graver Technologies, LLC

Amazon Filters LTD.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc



