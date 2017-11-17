World Heat Metering Report 2017 - 32 Countries in Units and Value from 2016 to 2021

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Heat Metering is demanding, with powerful technical obstacles and cost constraints. The report profiles 28 national Heat Metering Markets, Meter Types and Vendors, and technical factors governing each market. Each market has different characteristics.

Forecasts of Sales of Heat Meters and Heat Cost Allocators in 32 countries, in units and $ value, from 2016 to 2021.

Sales of Heat Meters and Heat Cost Allocators in 32 countries by end-users, 2016.

Each country has different Heat Metering plans; e.g. four of the most advanced Heating markets, already launching 4th Generation District Heating technology are diametrically opposed on residential Heat Metering. Denmark and Germany have long had mandatory residential Heat Metering or Cost Allocation, Finland and Sweden have conducted comprehensive studies and their governments have concluded that residential Heat Metering saves little and is not worth the cost.



Countries employ different technologies for Heating and Metering systems. The use of steam or hot water, single/double pipes, vertical or horizontal internal piping determine what Metering devices can or cannot be used. Sometimes Metering and Heat Cost Allocation are not cost efficient. The report outlines the technologies in each country and what Heat Metering or Cost Allocation are used.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Heat Supply And Consumption



2. Billing Practices And Heat Meters



3. Smart Heat Metering For 4Gdh



1. Low Temperature District Heating



2. District Cooling



3. Renewable Energy Sources, Waste-To Energy And Surplus Heat In DHC Systems



4. Smart DHC As An Integrated System: CHP, Storage, DSM, ICT Interactions With Networks



4. Heat Meter Consumption



5. Heat Metering In The CIS



6. Heat Metering In The Baltics Republics



7. Heat Metering In Eastern Europe



8. Heat Metering In The Nordic Countries



9. Heat Metering In Western Europe



10. Heat Metering In The United States



11. Heat Metering In China



12. Heat Metering In Korea



