GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
November 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation has received a notification from Allianz Global Investors GmbH (city and country of residence: Frankfurt/Main, Germany) on November 16, 2017, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Markets Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the notification, the proportion of Allianz Global Investors GmbH of the total number of Amer Sports Corporation's shares and voting rights increased above five (5) per cent on November 16, 2017.

Total positions of Allianz Global Investors GmbH according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% 0.00% 5.01% 118,517,285
Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009000285 5,942,517 5.01%
SUBTOTAL 5,942,517 5.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Allianz SE
Allianz Asset Management
Allianz Global Investors GmbH 5.01% 0.00% 5.01%

For further information, please contact:
Päivi Antola, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 207 122 537

Amer Sports Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically-advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).



