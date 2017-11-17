Panel consisting of government officials and industrialists organized discussion on 'Innovative Financing and Market Evolution to achieve 175 GW renewables by 2022' at the India pavilion at COP23 in Bonn. The government remains ambitious to meet its target and to follow sustainable development.

India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organized a panel discussion on 'Innovative Financing and Market Evolution to achieve 175 GW renewables by 2022' on November 16 at the India Pavilion at COP23 in Bonn, Germany.

The panel also included the members from Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MEFCC), TERI, IREDA, and some entrepreneurs.

C.K. Mishra, Secretary, MEFCC, said that India has clarity regarding its goals and is determined to set up renewable energy capacities, to diversify its energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...