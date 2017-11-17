Ieso Digital Health Wins Prestigious Deloitte Fast 50 Awards 2017

CAMBRIDGE, England, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

I eso is the number one Life Science C ompany in the 2017 Deloitte Fast 50 Awards, an independent ranking by Deloitte of the fastest growing technology companies in the UK

Ieso is the first di gital health company to feature in Deloitte ' s Fast 50 Awards

Ieso has been ranked in 23rd position in Deloitte UK's ranking of the top fastest growing technology companies

Ieso Digital Health, the UK's leading provider of online, evidence-based cognitive behavioural therapy (IECBT) has today been named by Deloitte as one of the fifty fastest growing technology companies in the UK. Ieso's technology is transforming mental health care delivery, by making high quality IECBT available through the NHS as part of the 'Improving Access to Psychological Therapies' programme (IAPT).Ieso's breakthrough technology has recently been introduced in the US and is set to transform the US Mental Healthcare market in 2018.

Now in its twentieth year, The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the foremost technology award programmes in the UK and gives an independent ranking of the UK's 50 fastest growing technology companies. Deloitte's rankings recognise business growth that has been driven by leading intellectual property and celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship based on percentage revenue growth over the four year period to 31st May 2017.

Speaking about winning this Deloitte award, Simon Cartmell, Chairman of Ieso Digital Health said:

"It's an honour and privilege to be ranked in the prestigious Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50. This award is testament to the hard work of Ieso's team, who've created a powerful and unique technology platform which is re-framing the way in which mental health therapy is being delivered in the UK and shortly in the USA. Our technology and clinical data science are simultaneously improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs."

"Ieso's growth has been driven by four years of investment in developing our proprietary, leading-edge technology platform, applying world-leading data science insights and growing our network of accredited therapists to maximise the speed and convenience at which patients can access and benefit from high-quality cognitive behavioural therapy."

"The scale of mental health problems in the UK and US presents a major opportunity for Ieso to make a substantial and positive impact on healthcare outcomes and costs. With one in four people requiring assistance for mental healthcare issues in the developed world, Ieso has the ability to continue to appear on the Deloitte Technology Fast Fifty for many years to come."

Ieso Digital Health will now automatically be entered in the Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA awards programme, which ranks the 500 fastest growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

About Ieso Digital Health:

Ieso Digital Health provides digitally-enhanced mental health care services to health providers, private individuals, and businesses. Founded by psychologists, and harnessing a pioneering intelligent technology platform, the company's mission is to provide accessible, affordable, convenient and accountable mental health care.

Ieso's intelligent platform and evidence-based clinical programs enable more cost-effective and productive solutions for health care providers and other companies.

Ieso offers secure, one-to-one, real-time cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) programs that have been clinically validated (cf The Lancet, 2009). Delivered by accredited therapists, providers are trained, monitored and supervised to adhere to the clinical protocols developed by the company's world-class clinical team.

Ieso's revolutionary technology platform continuously improves by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to constantly enhance its digital and therapist support.

The personalized care can be offered at scale, is cost effective, and removes significant barriers such as stigma and accessibility that can prevent treatment. Ieso Digital Health is the leading provider of CBT in Europe , and is now available to U.S.-based providers and patients. For more information, visit http://www.iesohealth.com

About Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 Awards:

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 20th successful year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. The UK Fast 50 is part of an international programme run by Deloitte, qualifying entrants of the UK Fast 50 will be put forward to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) programme. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from Internet specialists to biotech, digital media technology to life sciences, computers to semiconductors and software to telecommunications. For more information visithttp://www.fast50.co.uk

