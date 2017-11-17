

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to crawl higher Friday morning ahead of economic data related to U.S. housing and manufacturing.



Gold was up $5 at $1283 an ounce, moving back toward multi-month highs seen earlier in November.



Housing Starts for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for 1.190 million, while the prior month start level was 1.127 million.



E-Commerce Retail Sales for the third quarter will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the previous quarter the E-sales were up 4.8 percent.



The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be released at 11.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for a reading of 23, in line with the last month.



