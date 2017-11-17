sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.11.2017 | 13:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Artificial Casings Market 2017-2022 - Increase in the Global Population and Subsequent Rise in the Meat Consumption and Production

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Artificial Casings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global artificial casings market is expected to reach USD 3,955.7 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Global artificial casings market is mainly driven by the increase in the global population and subsequent rise in the meat consumption and production, accelerating investments from leading players, increasing preference to artificial casings by sausage manufacturers, casings manufacturers' shift from natural casings to artificial casings due to operational challenges, and rising number of food restaurant chains.

In addition, emerging economics such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa provides significant opportunities to the artificial casings manufacturers. However, consumer preference to natural casings over artificial casings restricts growth of this market to some extent.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in the Global Population and Subsequent Rise in the Meat Consumption and Production
  • Increasing Investments from Leading Players
  • Growing Preference to Artificial Casings by Sausage Manufacturers
  • Casings Manufacturers' Shift from Natural Casings to Artificial Casings Due to Operational Challenges
  • Rising Number of Fast Food Restaurant Chains
  • Other Drivers

Restraints

  • Consumer Preference to Natural Casings Over Artificial Casings
  • Other Restraints

Opportunity

  • Emerging Economies- Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Challenges

  • Health Concerns and Animal Diseases

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product Type

  • Collagen Casings
  • Edible
  • Non-Edible
  • Cellulose Casings
  • Plastic Casings
  • Fibrous Casings
  • Value Added Casings
  • Textile Casings
  • Net Casings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market insights

5. Global Artificial Casings Market, by Type

6. Global Artificial Casings Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

  • Colpak
  • Devro PLC
  • DAT-Schaub Group
  • DeWied International Inc.
  • FIBRAN S.A.
  • FABIOS S.A.
  • Innovia Films Limited
  • Kalle GmbH
  • Nippi Inc.
  • Nitta Casings Inc.
  • Oversea Casing Company LLC.
  • Selo
  • Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited
  • Viscofan SA
  • ViskoTeepak
  • Viskase Companies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/227tgm/artificial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire