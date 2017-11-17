Global Artificial Casings Market 2017-2022 - Increase in the Global Population and Subsequent Rise in the Meat Consumption and Production

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Artificial Casings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global artificial casings market is expected to reach USD 3,955.7 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.
Global artificial casings market is mainly driven by the increase in the global population and subsequent rise in the meat consumption and production, accelerating investments from leading players, increasing preference to artificial casings by sausage manufacturers, casings manufacturers' shift from natural casings to artificial casings due to operational challenges, and rising number of food restaurant chains.
In addition, emerging economics such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa provides significant opportunities to the artificial casings manufacturers. However, consumer preference to natural casings over artificial casings restricts growth of this market to some extent.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in the Global Population and Subsequent Rise in the Meat Consumption and Production
- Increasing Investments from Leading Players
- Growing Preference to Artificial Casings by Sausage Manufacturers
- Casings Manufacturers' Shift from Natural Casings to Artificial Casings Due to Operational Challenges
- Rising Number of Fast Food Restaurant Chains
- Other Drivers
Restraints
- Consumer Preference to Natural Casings Over Artificial Casings
- Other Restraints
Opportunity
- Emerging Economies- Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa
Challenges
- Health Concerns and Animal Diseases
Scope of the Report:
Market by Product Type
- Collagen Casings
- Edible
- Non-Edible
- Cellulose Casings
- Plastic Casings
- Fibrous Casings
- Value Added Casings
- Textile Casings
- Net Casings
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market insights
5. Global Artificial Casings Market, by Type
6. Global Artificial Casings Market, by Geography
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles
- Colpak
- Devro PLC
- DAT-Schaub Group
- DeWied International Inc.
- FIBRAN S.A.
- FABIOS S.A.
- Innovia Films Limited
- Kalle GmbH
- Nippi Inc.
- Nitta Casings Inc.
- Oversea Casing Company LLC.
- Selo
- Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited
- Viscofan SA
- ViskoTeepak
- Viskase Companies Inc.
