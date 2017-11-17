Global Artificial Casings Market 2017-2022 - Increase in the Global Population and Subsequent Rise in the Meat Consumption and Production

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Artificial Casings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global artificial casings market is expected to reach USD 3,955.7 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.



Global artificial casings market is mainly driven by the increase in the global population and subsequent rise in the meat consumption and production, accelerating investments from leading players, increasing preference to artificial casings by sausage manufacturers, casings manufacturers' shift from natural casings to artificial casings due to operational challenges, and rising number of food restaurant chains.



In addition, emerging economics such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa provides significant opportunities to the artificial casings manufacturers. However, consumer preference to natural casings over artificial casings restricts growth of this market to some extent.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increase in the Global Population and Subsequent Rise in the Meat Consumption and Production

Increasing Investments from Leading Players

Growing Preference to Artificial Casings by Sausage Manufacturers

Casings Manufacturers' Shift from Natural Casings to Artificial Casings Due to Operational Challenges

Rising Number of Fast Food Restaurant Chains

Other Drivers

Restraints



Consumer Preference to Natural Casings Over Artificial Casings

Other Restraints

Opportunity



Emerging Economies- Southeast Asia , Latin America , and Africa

Challenges



Health Concerns and Animal Diseases

Scope of the Report:



Market by Product Type

Collagen Casings

Edible

Non-Edible

Cellulose Casings

Plastic Casings

Fibrous Casings

Value Added Casings

Textile Casings

Net Casings



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market insights



5. Global Artificial Casings Market, by Type



6. Global Artificial Casings Market, by Geography



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



Colpak

Devro PLC

DAT-Schaub Group

DeWied International Inc.

FIBRAN S.A.

FABIOS S.A.

Innovia Films Limited

Kalle GmbH

Nippi Inc.

Nitta Casings Inc.

Oversea Casing Company LLC.

Selo

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

Viscofan SA

ViskoTeepak

Viskase Companies Inc.

