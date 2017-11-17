Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PTC's Total Revenue Grew 6.3%; Adjusted EPS Soared 70%

Research Desk Line-up: Systemax Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, PTC's total revenue increased 6.3% to $306.38 million from $288.24 million in Q4 FY16. Total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $306.1 million.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's license and subscription bookings increased 1% to $144 million on a y-o-y basis.

During FY17, PTC's total revenue increased 2.1% to $1.16 billion from $1.14 billion in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 8.9% to $223.57 million from $205.38 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 170 basis points to 73% of revenue from 71.3% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, PTC's sales and marketing expenses decreased 1.6% to $101.38 million from $102.99 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's research and development (R&D) expenses increased 4.6% to $60.59 million from $57.93 million in the same period last year. During Q4 FY17, the Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 3.6% to $36.28 million from $37.65 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's amortization expenses decreased 0.4% to $8.12 million from $8.16 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's operating income was $17.57 million compared to operating loss of $33.08 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income increased 71.5% to $54.22 million from $31.61 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 680 basis points to 17.7% of revenue from 10.9% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, PTC's net income was $17.44 million compared to net loss of $28.47 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was positive $0.15 compared to negative $0.25 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, PTC's adjusted net income increased 72.8% to $39.54 million on a y-o-y basis from $22.88 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 70% to $0.34 on a y-o-y basis from $0.20 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $0.37.

During FY17, PTC's net income was $6.24 million compared to net loss of $54.47 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was positive $0.05 compared to negative $0.48 in the last year. For the FY17, PTC's adjusted net income decreased 0.2% to $137.56 million from $137.83 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 1.7% to $1.17 from $1.19 in last year.

PTC's Segment Details

Software - During Q4 FY17, the Software segment's revenue increased 10.4% to $264.59 million from $239.58 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 9.7% to $217.71 million from $198.43 million in Q4 FY16.

Professional Services - During Q4 FY17, the Professional Services segment's revenue decreased 14.1% to $41.79 million from $48.66 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 15.5% to $5.87 million from $6.95 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, PTC's cash and cash equivalents increased 0.7% to $280.00 million from $277.94 million on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net debt decreased 5.2% to $712.41 million from $751.60 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities increased 139.6% to $32.52 million from $13.57 million in the same period last year.

During Q4 FY17, the Company repurchased $16 million worth of shares.

Outlook

For FY18, PTC expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion and adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 17% to 18% of revenue. The Company estimates diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.30 and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.27 to $1.37 for fiscal 2018.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, November 16, 2017, PTC Inc.'s stock rose 2.00%, ending the trading session at $65.20. A total volume of 717.53 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 21.82% in the last three months, 18.55% in the past six months, and 37.03% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock skyrocketed 40.91% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 1278.43 and currently has a market cap of $7.52 billion.

