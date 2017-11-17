Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Media and Marketing Information Provider has a Dividend Yield of 3.78%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 20, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 17, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On October 19, 2017, Nielsen's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 05, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2017.

Nielsen's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.78%, which is more than three times the average dividend yield of 1.25% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised dividend for three years in a row.

Dividend Insights

Nielsen has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.54 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Nielsen is forecasted to report earnings of $2.56 for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $1.36 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Nielsen's cash and cash equivalents were $662 million and gross debt was $844 billion. The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 3.88x at the end of the reported quarter. Nielson's cash flow from operations grew 18% to $538 million for Q3 2017 from $456 million in Q3 2016. The Company's free cash flow for the reported quarter increased 20.45 to $425 million compared to $353 million in the year-ago period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Nielson

On November 09, 2017, Nielsen announced an agreement to use Comcast's (CMCSA) set-top box data in its local television measurement service. With this agreement, Comcast becomes the fourth major cable or satellite provider whose non-personally identifiable TV viewing data is being integrated with Nielsen's comprehensive panel data. The incorporation of data from cable and satellite boxes into its local measurement will allow Nielsen to evolve the Local TV currency ratings landscape, deliver all-inclusive metrics of local audiences and viewing trends, and transform how local media is bought and sold.

About Nielsen Holdings PLC

Nielsen is a global performance management Company that provides a comprehensive understanding of what consumers watch and buy. Nielsen's Watch segment provides media and advertising clients with Nielsen Total Audience measurement services for all devices on which content - video, audio, and text - is consumed. The Buy segment offers consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers the industry's only global view of retail performance measurement.

Nielsen, an S&P 500 Company, has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Thursday, November 16, 2017, Nielsen's stock price declined 1.11% to end the day at $35.67. A total volume of 3.89 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.77 million shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 25.23 and have a dividend yield of 3.81%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $12.87 billion.

