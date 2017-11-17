

TBC Bank Awarded 'Best Integrated Corporate Bank Site' in the World by Global Finance



TBC Bank is pleased to announce that it has received the award for the Best Integrated Corporate Bank Site in the world from Global Finance magazine at its Best Digital Bank Awards 2017. This follows a number of other Global Finance digital bank awards won by TBC Bank on both local and regional (CEE) levels earlier this year.



'We are extremely proud to receive this global award. It reflects our commitment to offer our customers best-in-class digital solutions and underlines our team's excellence. This award encourages us to continue our efforts to achieve the highest standards and become the best digital financial services company in the region,' commented Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Bank.



About Global Finance



Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.



Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.



About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')



TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.



TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.0% of loans and 39.8% of non-banking deposits as at 30 June 2017, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.



