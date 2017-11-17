KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 17, 2017 14.25 EET Konecranes has signed a Schuldschein loan agreement in the amount of EUR 150 million. The loan has floating and fixed rate tranches with maturities of four and seven years. The Schuldschein loan is targeted to institutional investors and the use of proceeds is refinancing and general corporate purposes.



"The Schuldschein loan continues to strengthen our presence in the international debt capital markets and provides an important source of investor diversification", says Konecranes' Group Treasurer Tomi Hintikka.



The arrangers are Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen.



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



Mr. Tomi Hintikka, Vice President, Group Treasurer tomi.hintikka@konecranes.com or tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2042



Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations miikka.kinnunen@konecranes.com or tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 16,600 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



