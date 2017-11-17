Regulatory News:

mFinance France SA announces that in connection with the update of its €3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by mBank SA and described in the Base Prospectus of 8 March 2017 which is available on company's website, it has now made available the third supplement to the said Base Prospectus, dated 13 November 2017, which is also available on the company's website at the following address:

www.mfinancefrance.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005332/en/

Contacts:

Oliver Koepke,

President of the Management Board, mFinance France SA

mFinance France SA

23 rue de la Paix 3 place de l'Opéra

75002 Paris

449 370 584 RCS Paris