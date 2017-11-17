Global Label-Free Detection Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global label free detection market is expected to reach USD 2,292.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.
The global label free detection market is mainly driven by rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, rising government initiatives and funding for various R&D activities, and increasing drug discovery with innovative approaches. Moreover, emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America provides significant opportunities in this market.
Cells and organs are complex systems because of the interactions and the relations between cells to cells, DNA to RNA, RNA to proteins, and other biomolecules. In this, the Protein-Protein Interactions (PPIs) are one of the most significant, interesting, and complicated interactions due to their ability to bind together and form a complex in order to carry out biological functions.
The molecular and biological processes are largely dependent on these interactions and abnormal mechanisms in these lead to the development of various chronic diseases such as cancers and metabolic syndromes among others. Therefore, the understanding on these interactions and the binding kinetics of target molecules plays an important role in the drug discovery for various chronic diseases.
The label free detection technologies support researchers for accurate identification of basic mechanism of biomolecules and target assay in chronic diseases; thereby enabled the researchers in innovating new drug discovery programs. In addition, this eliminates the risk of most of the molecular and genetic diseases by pre-clinical detection, thereby increasing the adoption of label free detection technologies in research activities across the globe.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Market
- Rising Government Initiatives and Funding For various R&D activities
- Increasing Adoption of Innovative Approaches in Drug Discovery
Restraints
- High Cost of Instruments
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals to Handle Complex Equipment
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies: Asia Pacific and Latin America
Scope of the report
Market by Product
- Consumables
- Biosensor chips
- Microplates
- Instruments
Market by Technology
- Surface Plasmon Resonance
- Bio-Layer Interferometry
- Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy
- Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy
- Optical Waveguide Grating Technology
- Others
Market by Application
- Binding Kinetics
- Hit Confirmation
- Lead Generation
- Endogenous Receptor Detection
- Binding Thermodynamics
- Others
Market by End Users
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
- Others
