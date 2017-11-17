Global Label-Free Detection Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Label-Free Detection Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global label free detection market is expected to reach USD 2,292.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.



The global label free detection market is mainly driven by rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, rising government initiatives and funding for various R&D activities, and increasing drug discovery with innovative approaches. Moreover, emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America provides significant opportunities in this market.

Cells and organs are complex systems because of the interactions and the relations between cells to cells, DNA to RNA, RNA to proteins, and other biomolecules. In this, the Protein-Protein Interactions (PPIs) are one of the most significant, interesting, and complicated interactions due to their ability to bind together and form a complex in order to carry out biological functions.

The molecular and biological processes are largely dependent on these interactions and abnormal mechanisms in these lead to the development of various chronic diseases such as cancers and metabolic syndromes among others. Therefore, the understanding on these interactions and the binding kinetics of target molecules plays an important role in the drug discovery for various chronic diseases.



The label free detection technologies support researchers for accurate identification of basic mechanism of biomolecules and target assay in chronic diseases; thereby enabled the researchers in innovating new drug discovery programs. In addition, this eliminates the risk of most of the molecular and genetic diseases by pre-clinical detection, thereby increasing the adoption of label free detection technologies in research activities across the globe.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Market

Rising Government Initiatives and Funding For various R&D activities

Increasing Adoption of Innovative Approaches in Drug Discovery

Restraints



High Cost of Instruments

Shortage of Skilled Professionals to Handle Complex Equipment

Opportunities



Emerging Economies: Asia Pacific and Latin America

Scope of the report



Market by Product

Consumables

Biosensor chips

Microplates

Instruments

Market by Technology

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Bio-Layer Interferometry

Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy

Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy

Optical Waveguide Grating Technology

Others

Market by Application

Binding Kinetics

Hit Confirmation

Lead Generation

Endogenous Receptor Detection

Binding Thermodynamics

Others

Market by End Users

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others



Companies Mentioned



AMETEK, Inc.

Attana AB

BiOptix Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioNavis Limited

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Horiba, Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

